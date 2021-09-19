Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $13.62 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $58.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,829.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,778.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,481.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

