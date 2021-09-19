Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 67,979,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,801,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

