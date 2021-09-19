Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. 3,759,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,471. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

