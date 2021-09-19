Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 11,858 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.8% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $56.85. 40,262,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,167,783. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.