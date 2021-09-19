Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 350 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 55.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in United Rentals by 525.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.46. 920,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

