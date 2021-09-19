Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,473. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.40.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

