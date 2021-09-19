Condor Capital Management Buys 2,699 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,846. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

