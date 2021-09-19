Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $56.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,816.00. 2,667,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,742.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,442.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

