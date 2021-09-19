Condor Capital Management Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,394. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

