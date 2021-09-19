Condor Capital Management Increases Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Shares of FVAL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 20,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,758. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

