Condor Capital Management Sells 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,426,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,233,515,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Alphabet by 87.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 24.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $58.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,829.27. 3,001,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,778.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,481.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

