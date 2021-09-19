Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $75.50.

ED opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $1,545,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

