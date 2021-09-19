Contrasting Euronav (NYSE:EURN) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Euronav and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 2 4 0 2.67 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euronav currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.01%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.96%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Euronav.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -28.67% -7.52% -4.55% Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95%

Risk & Volatility

Euronav has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.23 billion 1.38 $473.24 million $2.25 3.76 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.56 $5.19 million $1.05 4.83

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Euronav pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Euronav beats Performance Shipping on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

