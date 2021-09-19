Contrasting MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) & First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and First National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.55 $15.72 million $1.85 12.71 First National $41.08 million 3.48 $8.86 million N/A N/A

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 35.35% 17.45% 1.51% First National 25.75% 12.51% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MainStreet Bancshares and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

MainStreet Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.54%. First National has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.74%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats First National on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

