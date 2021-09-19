Contrasting Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 12.29% 13.85% 7.49% Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

Medtronic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Medtronic and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 5 16 1 2.82 Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Medtronic presently has a consensus target price of $144.24, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Zynex has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.80%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Medtronic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Medtronic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medtronic and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $30.12 billion 5.79 $3.61 billion N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 5.46 $9.07 million $0.26 48.42

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex.

Summary

Medtronic beats Zynex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consists of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment focuses on respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, renal system, lungs, pelvic region, kidneys, and obesity diseases. The Restorative Therapies Group segment comprises of neurostimulation therapies and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as areas of the spine and brain, along with pelvic health and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, coninuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

