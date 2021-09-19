Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

