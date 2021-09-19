Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

CSOD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $57.15. 1,914,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,216. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -132.90 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

