Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 3,608 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $25,400.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Global alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 3,626 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $26,107.20.

HZN opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Horizon Global Co. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $203.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.