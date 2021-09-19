Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

CRTX opened at $87.79 on Thursday. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $80,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

