Covalent Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.61 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $59.16 million and $6.61 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00119819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00175856 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.10 or 0.06956732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,012.95 or 0.99800436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.00845391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

