Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Gap Up to $19.67

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $20.44. Covetrus shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 1,554 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Laura J. Phillips sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $138,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,674 shares of company stock valued at $773,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

