Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.