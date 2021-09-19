Craig Hallum Trims Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Target Price to $10.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of ASPU opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 160.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 894,209 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 517.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

