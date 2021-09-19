Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

