Creditcoin (CTC) Tops One Day Volume of $9.46 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $9.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00008657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,595.90 or 1.00021550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00088790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

