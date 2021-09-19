Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 12,810 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $89.38 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

