Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 9,975 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.52 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

