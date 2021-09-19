Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 182,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $976,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.80 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $691.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

