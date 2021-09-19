Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,474 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 184.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $299.49 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.19.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

