Critical Analysis: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 4.25% 47.32% 7.76% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Toray Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.59 -$309.38 million $20.30 1.09 Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.61 $431.98 million $0.54 24.50

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Toray Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.99%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Toray Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

