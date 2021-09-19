Critical Survey: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) & Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.63 $505.71 million $3.45 13.73 Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 4.99 $97.37 million $2.12 12.78

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 45.79% 21.96% 6.28% Corporate Office Properties Trust 13.24% 5.28% 2.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 11 1 3.08 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $50.54, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

