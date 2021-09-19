CSFB Analysts Give Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) a C$26.00 Price Target

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) received a C$26.00 target price from analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INE stock opened at C$21.56 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.