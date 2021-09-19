Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.37. Cumulus Media posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 26,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $206.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.20.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

