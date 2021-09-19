CVI Holdings LLC Invests $965,000 in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Separately, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of ARRW stock remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Friday. 23,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

