CVI Holdings LLC Sells 964,944 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

CVI Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 96.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964,944 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $73,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE:NUVB remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -42.54.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

