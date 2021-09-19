CVI Holdings LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KURI. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

KURI remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 710,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

