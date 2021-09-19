CVI Holdings LLC Takes $487,000 Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.74% of LDH Growth Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ LDHA remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

LDH Growth Corp I Profile

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

