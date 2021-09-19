CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 276 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in M/I Homes by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHO opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

