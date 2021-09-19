CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 795 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Shares of RE opened at $255.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.69 and a 200 day moving average of $257.01. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

