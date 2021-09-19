CWM Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $154.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.72. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

