CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in APA by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

APA stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

