CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

