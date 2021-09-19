CWM Advisors LLC Sells 865 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

