Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Up to $8.90

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.19. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 5,297 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 999,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.60% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

