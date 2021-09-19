D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,618 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 3.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $57,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after acquiring an additional 611,938 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.80. 4,521,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,662. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.