Daniel E. Greenleaf Buys 581 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $176.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.38. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MODV. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,038,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,379,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

