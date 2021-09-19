Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady Sells 10,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

