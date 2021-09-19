Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady Sells 10,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 24th, John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00.
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
