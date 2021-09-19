Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 2,165 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.98. 2,108,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

