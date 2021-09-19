Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 719 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.14. 4,747,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.