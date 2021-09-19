Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 3,694,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

